TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 646,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 764,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,210 shares of company stock worth $5,410,394 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.34. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

