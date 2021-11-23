Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $22.91 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. Hologic makes up about 2.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Hologic worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $53,825,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

