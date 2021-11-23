Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.62, but opened at $105.09. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 7,605 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,695 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,316. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

