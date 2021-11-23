Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $499,162.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. 2,118,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,319 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 226,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

