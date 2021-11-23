UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 145,764 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,764 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 83.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

