UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GLDD opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,582 shares of company stock valued at $493,501. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

