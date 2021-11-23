UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 59.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

