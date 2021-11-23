UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.27. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.