UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 106,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 272,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Desktop Metal Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
