UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 106,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 272,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

