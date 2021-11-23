UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 164,447 shares of company stock worth $3,560,162. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

