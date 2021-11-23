UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of IMAX worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IMAX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IMAX by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

