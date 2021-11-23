UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.21 ($69.56).

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching €56.33 ($64.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.22. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

