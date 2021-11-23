Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UDMY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

