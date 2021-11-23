UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.76

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 94966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,357 shares of company stock worth $25,120,750. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.