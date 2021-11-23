UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $14.35 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. UMA has a market capitalization of $923.87 million and approximately $67.58 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $14.35 or 0.00025445 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,241,708 coins and its circulating supply is 64,359,056 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

