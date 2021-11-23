Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Unico American has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

