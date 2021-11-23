Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Sells $381,151.82 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UIS stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UIS. Maxim Group began coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

