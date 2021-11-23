United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 15.3% in October

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. United Health Products has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.71.

Get United Health Products alerts:

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.