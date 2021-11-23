United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 15.3% in October

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. United Health Products has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.71.
About United Health Products
