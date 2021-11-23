United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 53,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

UPS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

