United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.