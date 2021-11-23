Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 3,643,239 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 1,062,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

