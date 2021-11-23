Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 122,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

UHT opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $798.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.73%.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

