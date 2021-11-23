Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 750,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UPST traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

