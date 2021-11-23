Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 750,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
UPST traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
