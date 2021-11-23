Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

