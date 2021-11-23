UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

