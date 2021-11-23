US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

