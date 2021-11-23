US Capital Advisors Weighs in on The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

