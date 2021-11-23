US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 72.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.17.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

