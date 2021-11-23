USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $2.57 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.84 or 0.07446441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.04 or 0.99889900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

