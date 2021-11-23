Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3,482.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 35,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,197. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

