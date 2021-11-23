VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 38,757 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the typical volume of 2,241 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

