Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 561,641 Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in American Resources were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AREC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.43. American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

