Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

