Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COCP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COCP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.