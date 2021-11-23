Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Clear Secure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $46,142,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $39,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $16,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $14,000,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $6,988,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

