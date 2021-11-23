Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,740 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.