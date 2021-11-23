Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.7% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $48,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.05 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.