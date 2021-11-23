Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,002. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

