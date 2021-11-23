Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $272,552.54.

PCVX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 237,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.