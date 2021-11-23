Verge (XVG) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $411.34 million and $21.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00374635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,486,599,038 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

