VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $45,589,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,519 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $241.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

