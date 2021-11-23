Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,925 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

