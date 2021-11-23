Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

