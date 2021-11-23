Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

