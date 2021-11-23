Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 194,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,692,578. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

