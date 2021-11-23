Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

