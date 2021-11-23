Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 349,306 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $11.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $603.15 million and a P/E ratio of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

