Victoria’s (VCP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Victoria alerts:

VCP stock opened at GBX 1,037 ($13.55) on Tuesday. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.87.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.