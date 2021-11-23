Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTXPF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VTXPF stock remained flat at $$31.03 during trading on Friday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

