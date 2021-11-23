Vidulum Price Tops $0.0566 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $405,660.25 and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001158 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

